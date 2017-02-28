PD: East Haven man arrested for threatening his ex-girlfriend

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven police have arrested five people after a threatening complaint revealed children exposed to drugs.

On Sunday, East Haven police received a complaint from a woman who said her daughter’s ex-boyfriend texted her a picture of him smiling and holding what appeared to be a gun pointed at the camera.

Police say that text was send after the ex-boyfriend, identified as 21-year-old Nicholas Gambardella, went to his ex-girlfriend’s job and caused a scene with his friends. Gambardella and a group of his friends then went to her house and allegedly yelled profanities at her from the street. The complaint said that he and his friends only left the area after she said she would call the police. She received the picture message shortly after he left.

East Haven police got an arrest warrant for Gambardella for first-degree threatening. When they went to his home, they smelled weed coming from inside. Police say there were several people inside the home, including several children ranging from three months to 14 years old. Officers say they believed the smoke in the home was so strong, it was harmful to the young children, so arrangements were made for them to leave the house.

Police arrested Gambardella for threatening, as well as four counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Police also arrested four others on four counts of risk of injury to a minor:

Lisa Avery, 41. Also arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to pay or plead.

William Flynn, 25.

Anna Zitto, 20.

William Phelmetta, 25. Also arrested on an outstanding warrant for second-degree failure to appear.