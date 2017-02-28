Reckless driver hits 96 mph on I-95

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a Norwalk man for allegedly speeding and driving recklessly on the Sherwood Island Connector and I-95 in Westport. 56 year-old Christopher Anderson was gunned at 96 mph, according to police.

Authorities say Anderson was speeding at around 1:30 Tuesday morning. As the Officer pulled out to stop the suspect vehicle, the suspect turned off all the vehicle lights.

The operator did not slow down for the stop sign before making a left hand turn onto the I-95 Northbound ramp, police said. While on the ramp, the operator cut off another vehicle nearly running it off of the road.

As soon as the operator got onto I-95, he cut over 3 lanes of traffic and nearly crashed into several vehicles. The vehicle was finally stopped on I95.

The operator was taken into custody and transported to Police headquarters. He was processed for the above listed charges and has a court date in Norwalk on 03/09/17.