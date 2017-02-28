Serious injuries in Route 202 rollover in Washington

WASHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Route 202 is closed in Washington after a car rollover left a person seriously injured Tuesday.

State police say Route 202 is closed near Baldwin Hill after a car rolled over and went down an embankment.

Police say there is one person with life-threatening injuries but gave no further details.

The incident remains under investigation. Police ask drivers to seek an alternate route.