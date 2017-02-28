Study claims Milford-based Subway’s chicken only contains 50 percent chicken

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new report released by a Canadian Broadcasting Corporation found that the chicken served at Subway restaurants only contain about 50 percent chicken DNA.

The Subway finding was part of a larger investigation by the CBC into how much poultry is in the chicken sandwiches and wraps at several popular fast food restaurants, including Wendy’s, McDonald’s, Tim Hortons and A&W.

In the tests, most of the meat from Subway’s competitors contained 85 to 90 percent chicken DNA. Subway’s results, however, were so shocking to researchers that they decided to test them again. Subway’s oven roasted chicken registered at 53.6 percent chicken DNA and its chicken strips were found to have just 42.8 percent chicken DNA.

So what makes up the rest of DNA? Officials say soy.

Subway responded to the study, claiming to only use 100 percent white meat chicken in all of its chicken items. They did admit to using soy as a stabilizer.

“However, we are concerned by the alleged findings you cite with respect to the proportion of soy content. Our chicken strips and oven roasted chicken contain 1 % or less of soy protein. We use this ingredient in these products as a means to help stabilize the texture and moisture,” the restaurant chain said in a statement.

Subway came under fire in 2014 when it was discovered the chain used the chemical azodicarbonamide in its bread, which is also used to make yoga mats and shoe rubber.

In 2015, Subway announced it would be switching to chicken raised without antibiotics by 2016.