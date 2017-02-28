Troopers arrested following Wethersfield assault incident

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Two state troopers involved in the Wethersfield assault incident were arrested Tuesday.

Wethersfield police confirm that the Xavier Cruz from Troop K in Colchester and Rupert Laird from Troop C in Tolland turned themselves in and will face a judge in New Britain at 2 p.m.

State police say the troopers have both been reassigned to non-police duties pending the outcome of the investigations.

News 8 received a statement from Wethersfield police confirming “The Wethersfield Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation of two off-duty CT State Troopers.”