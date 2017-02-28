Wacky February in Connecticut: Warm and dry, yet snowy

February is ending with more mild weather Tuesday evening. It seems fitting since, at the Shoreline, every day after Valentine’s Day was at or above the normal temperature. It will go in the books as the second warmest February on record in Bridgeport. The temperature averaged 34.3° in Windsor Locks this month. That is 4.6° above normal, and good for 10th warmest February on record.

Average February Temperature – Bridgeport

Warmest 38.7° 2012 2 38.3° 2017 3 37.8° 1998 4 37.3° 1997 5 37.1° 1954 Coldest 19.9° 2015

Bridgeport had its warmest January on record this year, so the two month stretch is now the warmest Jan-Feb on record at the Shoreline. December was slightly warmer than normal, and this “winter” (Dec-Feb for meteorological purposes) will go in the books as the fourth warmest on record at the Shoreline. It will be the fifth warmest since 1950 in Windsor Locks.

One interesting aspect of this month is the amount of snow (largely from one storm) that was recorded in Connecticut. Windsor Locks received 22.6″ this month. That is more than twice the normal amount of snow. There was 12.8″ of snow in Bridgeport. That is nearly 5″ above the normal (8.1″) for the month. It seems unusual to receive so much snow in such a warm month, but, what’s even more odd, is the precipitation totals were below normal, and by quite a bit at the Shoreline. There was only 1.91″ (includes melted snow) in Bridgeport. So, in a month with 158% of the normal snow at the Shoreline, there was just 68% of the normal precipitation.

Lest you think we are in a perpetually warm winter pattern, don’t forget that it was just two years ago that February was INCREDIBLY cold. February 2015 was a lot colder (relative to normal) than the first two months have been relatively warm.