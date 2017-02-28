Wallingford neighbors fed up with noise from local company



WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford residents who live on Padens Court are fed up with noise from a local company.

“It’s a droning consistent noise. It’s unfortunate. It’s not something we want to deal with,” said Jon Pinkus.

Residents said refrigeration trucks run in back of their property 24 hours a day. Thurston Foods has operated in Wallingford for 70 years and in its current location since 1990, before the abutting homes were ever built. Neighbors said the sound is unbearable.

“It’s not something we bought this house knowing was there. We did our due diligence. We drove through the neighborhood late at night on weekends at that point in time Thurstons wasn’t operating on weekends,” said Pinkus.

“The noise doesn’t stop throughout the night,” said Haren Gupta.

Before those properties were ever built Thurston Foods sent this letter to the town letting them know their business was growing and the noise the traffic generates is substantial. Thurston Foods is asking for an amendment to the town code on noise which could pass tonight.

“They are basically putting a Thurston’s exception in place by changing the rules to allow them to continue and not be in violation,” said Pinkus.

Thurston Foods released this statement:

“Thurston Foods has been an upstanding corporate citizen and an integral member of the community in Wallingford for 70 years and we have every intention of maintaining our commitment to the Town and its residents. We are hopeful that by adopting the updated language to the Town’s ordinance regulations, we can continue to grow and prosper in Town for at least the next 70 years.”

The town council is recommending a special revenue fund for a sound barrier between Thurston Foods property and the neighborhood. Thurston Foods tells News 8 the cost of the wall would be over $800,000 for a wall that might not even do its job.

Residents said they just want a solution.

“If there are ways and opportunities they can cut down the noise that’s what we want,” said Gupta.