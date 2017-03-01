A new study could have young women think twice about eating unhealthy

(ABC NEWS) – Sugary soda, white bread, and pastries. And that hot pastrami sandwich. Foods we all know are bad for us.

Now, new research suggests that these foods, enjoyed earlier in life, maybe linked to an increased risk of breast cancer before menopause for women.

Researchers at UCLA looked at survey data from thousands of women who were asked to recall their eating habits as teens.

They then followed these women, keeping tabs on their diet and their health status, for more than 22 years.

What they found? The ones who had a more “inflammatory diet” in their teen and young adult years.

In other words, a diet high in unhealthy foods, were about 40 percent more likely to experience breast cancer before they reached menopause than those who ate healthier.

Getting breast cancer before menopause, however, is rare. And the bad diets did not seem tied to cancer at an older age.

But it’s another reminder that establishing a healthy diet when young can pay big dividends for health later on.

Something we can all chew on, as we strive to lower our cancer risk.