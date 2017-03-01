Ask the Doctor: Heart disease and dementia

(WTNH) — In this week’s Ask the Doctor segment, we are talking about heart disease and dementia.

For more insight, News 8’s Darren Kramer spoke with Dr. Beth Collins. Collins is double board certified in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Bob Harper from the TV show The Biggest Loser is 51, incredibly fit, and is recovering from a major heart attack. He says he has a family history of heart problems. David Cassidy also just recently announced he’s suffering from dementia at 66 years old.

Some of the questions we asked:

– Even though the risk is low, exercise itself can increase the risk of a heart attack?

– What are the warning signs of dementia?

– What are the treatments?

Check out the video above for Dr. Beth's answers