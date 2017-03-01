Congress fails to act, leaving immigration up to Trump

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — During President Trump‘s address to Congress Tuesday night immigration was one of the main topics.

“We want all Americans to succeed, but that can’t happen in an environment of lawless chaos,” said President Trump. “We must restore integrity and the rule of law at our borders.”

Deportation standards have changed under Trump, but Professor William Dunlap, a constitutional law expert at Quinnipiac, said it’s hard to know what the new standards are, and just how many of the nation’s estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants may now be targeted.

Related Content: FULL TEXT: President Trump’s first-ever joint address to Congress

“I understand about 25 percent of people deported were people who have not committed any crimes,” Dunlap said. “But simply identified as being undocumented.”

Immigration law is set by Congress, but since it’s such a politically charged issue, more than 20 years have passed since lawmakers have passed anything new for immigration standards.

“The current outdated system depresses wages for our poorest workers and puts great pressure on taxpayers,” Trump said Tuesday night.

The unwillingness of Congress to act leaves immigration policy up to each new president and their own executive orders, which can change for each administration.

“As a practical matter it winds up on the president’s lap, because the president is the one who has to make the decisions on a day-by-day basis,” Dunlap said. “He has to follow the law Congress lays down. But they’ve delegated to him an enormous authority.”

ABC News reports that Trump is expected to release a detailed immigration policy soon. His last executive order was struck down in federal court.