Cruisin’ Connecticut – Peanut Butter on Pizza? (National Peanut Butter Lovers Day)

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Today, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Manchester, home of Randy’s Wooster Street Pizza.

Today marks a monumental day in the United States: National Peanut Butter Lovers Day. Not to be confused with National Peanut Butter Day. So distinctly different (insert sarcasm).

I’m not sure who comes up with these national days, but it was a good excuse for us to check out Randy’s peanut butter bacon pizza. So how did it all come about?

My mother used to make peanut butter bacon sandwiches when I was a kid, so I figured I would make pizza from that and I came up with the bacon peanut butter pizza. I worked down in New Haven in the 80s. That’s where I learned everything. I’m very passionate about it.

Randy explains how peanut butter is used in various recipes in his restaurant:

We do peanut butter and bacon wings also. And we got our peanut better here. It’s not a lot. We put little dabs around on it. The important part in making good pizza is it’s not more is better. It’s the right amount. Provolone we put on top, with a little mozzarella, and then the bacon.

I have to say that after trying the unique slice of pie… I was happily pleased. It was much better than I thought it would be. But you have to be the judge of that. Celebrate National Peanut Butter Lovers Day and grab a slice at Randy’s Wooster Street Pizza: 1000 Tolland Turnpike, Manchester, CT 06042

