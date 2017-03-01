‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2017: Season 24 celebrity cast and partners revealed on ‘GMA’

ABCNewsLogo By Published:
United States' Simone Biles displays her gold medal for floor during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
United States' Simone Biles displays her gold medal for floor during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

(ABC)– The cast of season 24 of the hit reality TV show “Dancing with the Stars” was announced live on “Good Morning America” Wednesday.

This year’s lineup of stars features decorated Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, legendary figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, and the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne, among other celebrities from music, television and sports, who will all be hitting the dance floor to battle each other for the mirrorball trophy this season.

Biles, who will be dancing with partner Sasha Farber, joins the cast the season after her Olympic teammate, Laurie Hernandez, took home the trophy last season. Hernandez said winning the Mirrorball brought her the “same joy” as winning her Olympic medals. Val Chmerkovskiy, Hernandez’s champion partner last season, is back this year, teaming up with “Fifth Harmony” singer Normani Kordei.

The season 24 premiere is the 400th episode of the hit show, and many fan-favorite dancing partners will also be returning to the show, including Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd, who welcomed their first child together just this year. Veteran dancer Kym Herjavec is also back this season, after she took a hiatus following her marriage to her former “DWTS” partner Robert Herjavec.

The celebrities and their partners appeared live on “GMA” today.

The new season of “Dancing With the Stars” premieres on Mon. March 20, 2017 at at 8 p.m. ET.

Simone Biles with Sasha Farber

The four-time gold medalist will be dancing with partner Sasha Farber.

PHOTO: Simone Biles will compete with pro Sasha Farber on the new season of Dancing With the Stars.Craig Sjodin/ABC
Simone Biles will compete with pro Sasha Farber on the new season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Bonner Bolton with Sharna Burgess

The professional bull rider and model will be dancing with partner Sharna Burgess.

PHOTO: Bonner Bolton will compete with pro Sharna Burgess, left, on the new season of Dancing With the Stars.Craig Sjodin/ABC
Bonner Bolton will compete with pro Sharna Burgess, left, on the new season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Charo with Keo Motsepe

The “Chuchi-Chuchi” girl will be dancing with partner Keo Motsepe.

PHOTO: Charo will compete with pro Keo Motsepe on the new season of Dancing With the Stars.Craig Sjodin/ABC
Charo will compete with pro Keo Motsepe on the new season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Chris Kattan with Witney Carson

The “Saturday Night Live” veteran will be dancing with partner Witney Carson.

PHOTO: Chris Kattan, right, will compete with pro Witney Carson on the new season of Dancing With the Stars.Craig Sjodin/ABC
Chris Kattan, right, will compete with pro Witney Carson on the new season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

David Ross with Lindsay Arnold

The two-time World Series champion, and the show’s first baseball star, will be dancing with partner Lindsay Arnold.

PHOTO: David Ross, right, will compete with pro Lindsay Arnold on the new season of Dancing With the Stars.Craig Sjodin/ABC
David Ross, right, will compete with pro Lindsay Arnold on the new season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Erika Jayne with Gleb Savchenko

The dance club musician and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star will be dancing with partner Gleb Savchenko.

PHOTO: Erika Jayne will compete with pro Gleb Savchenko on the new season of Dancing With the Stars.Craig Sjodin/ABC
Erika Jayne will compete with pro Gleb Savchenko on the new season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Heather Morris with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

The “Glee” actress will be dancing with partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

PHOTO: Heather Morris will compete with pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy on the new season of Dancing With the Stars.Craig Sjodin/ABC
Heather Morris will compete with pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy on the new season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Mr. T with Kym Herjavec

The former professional wrestler and actor will be dancing with partner Kym Herjavec.

PHOTO: Mr. T, right, will compete with pro Kym Herjavec on the new season of Dancing With the Stars.Craig Sjodin/ABC
Mr. T, right, will compete with pro Kym Herjavec on the new season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Nancy Kerrigan with Artem Chigvintsev

The former Olympic figure skater will be dancing with partner Artem Chigvintsev.

PHOTO: Nancy Kerrigan will compete with pro Artem Chigvintsev on the new season of Dancing With the Stars.Craig Sjodin/ABC
Nancy Kerrigan will compete with pro Artem Chigvintsev on the new season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Normani Kordei with Valentin Chmerkovskiy

The “Fifth Harmony” singer will be dancing with partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

PHOTO: Normani Kordei will compete with pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy on the new season of Dancing With the Stars.Craig Sjodin/ABC
Normani Kordei will compete with pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy on the new season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Rashad Jennings with Emma Slater

The former NFL running back will be dancing with partner Emma Slater.

PHOTO: Rashad Jennings will compete with pro Emma Slater on the new season of Dancing With the Stars.Craig Sjodin/ABC
Rashad Jennings will compete with pro Emma Slater on the new season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Nick Viall with Peta Murgatroyd

The “Bachelor” will be dancing with pro Peta Murgatroyd.

PHOTO: Nick Viall will compete with pro Peta Murgatroyd on the new season of Dancing With the Stars.Craig Sjodin/ABC
Nick Viall will compete with pro Peta Murgatroyd on the new season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

The new season of “Dancing With the Stars” premieres on Mon. March 20, 2017 at at 8 p.m. ET.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s