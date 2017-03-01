‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2017: Season 24 celebrity cast and partners revealed on ‘GMA’

(ABC)– The cast of season 24 of the hit reality TV show “Dancing with the Stars” was announced live on “Good Morning America” Wednesday.

This year’s lineup of stars features decorated Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, legendary figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, and the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne, among other celebrities from music, television and sports, who will all be hitting the dance floor to battle each other for the mirrorball trophy this season.

Biles, who will be dancing with partner Sasha Farber, joins the cast the season after her Olympic teammate, Laurie Hernandez, took home the trophy last season. Hernandez said winning the Mirrorball brought her the “same joy” as winning her Olympic medals. Val Chmerkovskiy, Hernandez’s champion partner last season, is back this year, teaming up with “Fifth Harmony” singer Normani Kordei.

The season 24 premiere is the 400th episode of the hit show, and many fan-favorite dancing partners will also be returning to the show, including Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd, who welcomed their first child together just this year. Veteran dancer Kym Herjavec is also back this season, after she took a hiatus following her marriage to her former “DWTS” partner Robert Herjavec.

The celebrities and their partners appeared live on “GMA” today.

The new season of “Dancing With the Stars” premieres on Mon. March 20, 2017 at at 8 p.m. ET.

Simone Biles with Sasha Farber

The four-time gold medalist will be dancing with partner Sasha Farber.

Bonner Bolton with Sharna Burgess

The professional bull rider and model will be dancing with partner Sharna Burgess.

Charo with Keo Motsepe

The “Chuchi-Chuchi” girl will be dancing with partner Keo Motsepe.

Chris Kattan with Witney Carson

The “Saturday Night Live” veteran will be dancing with partner Witney Carson.

David Ross with Lindsay Arnold

The two-time World Series champion, and the show’s first baseball star, will be dancing with partner Lindsay Arnold.

Erika Jayne with Gleb Savchenko

The dance club musician and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star will be dancing with partner Gleb Savchenko.

Heather Morris with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

The “Glee” actress will be dancing with partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Mr. T with Kym Herjavec

The former professional wrestler and actor will be dancing with partner Kym Herjavec.

Nancy Kerrigan with Artem Chigvintsev

The former Olympic figure skater will be dancing with partner Artem Chigvintsev.

Normani Kordei with Valentin Chmerkovskiy

The “Fifth Harmony” singer will be dancing with partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

Rashad Jennings with Emma Slater

The former NFL running back will be dancing with partner Emma Slater.

Nick Viall with Peta Murgatroyd

The “Bachelor” will be dancing with pro Peta Murgatroyd.

