East Haven man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An East Haven man is accused of sending threatening text messages to his ex-girlfriend.

According to police, the victim’s father stated that his daughter’s ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Nicholas Gambardella, sent her a text depicting him smiling while holding what appeared to be a firearm pointed at the camera. Police say Gambardella sent the text shortly after he went to his ex-girlfriend’s place of employment in Branford and caused a scene there with several of his friends. Police say the group then went to the victim’s home, and was yelling profanities from the street.

After receiving the complaint from the victim, police went to Gambardella’s home with an arrest warrant. When officers went to the door to speak with Gambardella, they noticed the smell of marijuana and determined there were several other people in the home, including young children.

Police charged Gambardella with Threatening in the First Degree, and 4 counts of risk of injury to a minor. The four other people inside the home were also arrested on risk of injury charges, 41-year-old Lisa Avery, 25-year-old William Flynn, 20-year-old Anna Zito, and 25-year-old William Phelmetta.