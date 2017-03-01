Environmental officials investigating Yale School of Medicine

By Published:
(WTNH / Kevin Frederick)
(WTNH / Kevin Frederick)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Environmental officials are still trying to figure out what caused four people to get sick at the Yale School of Medicine on Tuesday.

Officials with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) told News 8 that they responded to 333 Cedar Street in New Haven Tuesday afternoon for a report of two unconscious females. The building is a part of the Yale School of Medicine.

(WTNH / Kevin Frederick)
(WTNH / Kevin Frederick)

New Haven Fire Chief John Alston says just before 2:40 p.m., the call came in for three people feeling sick. Responders found two people in a lab and one in a clerical office. One person fainted and one person felt faint and weak. Chief Alston says another person had already left sick and went home. They were brought back to be examined.

(WTNH / Kevin Frederick)
(WTNH / Kevin Frederick)

DEEP’s Emergency Response Unit took air samples and other materials for sampling and could not detect anything that would have made the people feel ill. The DEEP ERU recommended that the Yale Medical School get an industrial hygienist for further testing.

Officials said all of them drank from the same coffee maker, but nothing was found in air and other samples.

The four victims have been released from the hospital.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s