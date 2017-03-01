Ex-Navy servicemen gets 10 years in online sex case

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Navy petty officer who pleaded guilty to enticing young girls to perform sexually explicit acts during online video chats has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Adam Simpson was also sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Hartford to five years of probation.

The 30-year-old Simpson, of Benton, Pennsylvania, was stationed at the Naval Submarine Base in Groton, Connecticut, and served aboard the USS Hartford at the time. He pleaded guilty in June to using an interstate facility to entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity. He was also discharged.

Prosecutors say Simpson enticed girls between the ages of 12 and 16 to engage in sexually explicit conduct, which he recorded and saved. He also lied about his age to deceive the girls.

