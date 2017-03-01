Fire breaks out in historic Naugatuck building

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– Naugatuck fire crews are on the scene of a fire that broke out in a historic building Wednesday morning.

Police say there is an active structure fire at The American Vintage Furniture store, located at 149 Maple Street, that erupted around 9 a.m. No injuries have been reported, according to police.

The fire has resulted in several area roads being shut down. Residents are urged to utilize alternate route to avoid being detoured or delayed.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

