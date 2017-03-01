Fire breaks out in historic Naugatuck building

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH/ George Roelofsen)
(WTNH/ George Roelofsen)

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– Naugatuck fire crews are on the scene of a fire that broke out in a historic building Wednesday morning.

Police say there is an active structure fire at The American Vintage Furniture store, located at 149 Maple Street, that erupted around 9 a.m. No injuries have been reported, according to police.

(Naugatuck Police Facebook)
(Naugatuck Police Facebook)

The fire has resulted in several area roads being shut down. Residents are urged to utilize alternate route to avoid being detoured or delayed.

(Naugatuck Police Facebook)
(Naugatuck Police Facebook)

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

News 8 has a crew on the scene. Check back for more details.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s