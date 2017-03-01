Former professor who was sentenced for inappropriate behavior now facing lawsuit

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A former Central Connecticut State University (CCSU) student has filed a lawsuit against the professor she has alleged sexually assaulted her while attending the college.

In a release sent to News 8, Nina Pirrotti of Garrison Levin‐Epstein Fitzgerald & Pirrotti announced that she has filed a lawsuit on Jan. 31, 2017 on behalf of her client, Shannon Cunningham, against Daniel Gula, formerly a professor at CCSU. The complaint alleges that while Cunningham was a student at CCSU and Daniel Gula was a professor there, he sexually assaulted her in his office. The release states that Cunningham reported his conduct against her to the Woman’s Center at CCSU, the university’s Title IX Officer and the CCSU Police Department. The firm announced that according to CCSU police reports, Gula confessed to the conduct.

Cunningham’s attorneys say that she initially did not wish to pursue a criminal case against Gula but, when she found out that CCSU had permitted him to resign and that he subsequently was able to secure employment as a professor in an all‐women’s college, she sought his arrest and prosecution. On Jan. 31, 2017, Gula entered a plea of nolo contendere after which the court entered a verdict of guilty of the crimes of unlawful restraint in the second-degree, reckless endangerment in the first-degree and Coercion and sentenced Gula to a one‐year suspended jail sentence and two years’ probation.

According to Cunningham’s attorney’s, she has filed this lawsuit because “she is determined to do what she can to hold Daniel Gula fully accountable for his actions, not only for her sake but for the sake of all female students with whom he may interact now or in the future”.