Guilford High School students pledge to end the “R-word”

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– There’s a push at Guilford High School to end the “R-word.” Just to be clear the “R-word” is the word people often use in casual conversation that can be derogatory, specifically towards people who have mental and physical disabilities.

Students and staff here at Guilford High School want that word gone. It’s all part of a campaign called “End The R-Word.” It’s been going on for several years.

A unified sports game was played at the school Tuesday bringing all students together. And it’s something that happens pretty often.

Here’s how this pledge works. Students will come into school and sign it. It’s their first assignment of the day. Wristbands are then given out, reminding them about the pledge. All of it serving as a reminder of peoples’ words and how hurtful they can sometimes be to people.

“I think this is important because in our day and age where we have so many differences in our world it’s just so important for us to be more accepting of each other and know how to interact with one another,” said Greg Sullivan, a senior.

“Students with disabilities tend to be very socially isolated and face unique challenges and I think events like this help raise awareness that students’ disabilities are part of our community. And I think that will in turn help stop bullying that they sometimes endure,” said Senator Ted Kennedy / (D) 12th District.

Students at Guilford High School say this is something that needs to spread to others schools and through other communities in the state, as well as the country to really stop people from using this word.