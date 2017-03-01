Hangry in the school caf: Sharing some food is off the table

Associated Press logo By Published:
lunch

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Those lessons about sharing? At lunchtime in Connecticut schools, they come with an asterisk.

School officials in a Connecticut town are criticizing new restrictions on lunchroom “share tables,” which encourage students to donate uneaten food for any classmates who may be hungry.

The concept has been promoted by the U.S. Agriculture Department as a way to reduce waste, but it is up to local governments to determine what health codes will allow. Under a Connecticut policy updated in January, items such as unopened milk and most varieties of fruit are off the table.

Wallingford schools superintendent Salvatore Menzo says he worries the policy change will deprive needy students including those who might go without breakfast at home.

Connecticut’s Department of Education added the new restrictions after consulting with public health officials. A department spokeswoman says student health and safety is a top priority.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s