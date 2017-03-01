Hartford man charged with identity theft and stealing unemployment checks

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested Wednesday on charges of using another person’s social security number to steal almost $9,000 in unemployment benefits.

Mario Romero-Martinez, 36, of Hartford is charged with Larceny in the First Degree, Identity Theft in the Second Degree, and Felony Unemployment Compensation Fraud.

Police say Romero-Martinez used a social security number assigned to another person to collect $8,686 in unemployment benefits between October 2015 and October 2016 when he was not legally authorized to work in the United States. Bond has been set at $25,000 and the case continued until March 23.