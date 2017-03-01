High school basketball championship game sells out Quinnipiac arena



HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) –There was a lot of excitement at the TD Bank Sports Center at Quinnipiac University on Wednesday night. The game was sold out. However, it had nothing to do with Quinnipiac sports. It was a high school championship basketball game; the Hillhouse Academics played the Notre Dame Green Knights.

There was a huge demand for the tickets. Each school sold about 1,500 of them. Hundreds of fans waited outside the arena on Wednesday afternoon to get the tickets that were left.

The game was the most anticipated high school boys’ basketball game in the more than 20 years that the Southern Connecticut Conference has been around. It was an especially meaningful game for some of the players’ parents.

“I’m a little nervous for him. I also graduated Notre Dame, so this is a big thing for us,” said Anthony Kinder, whose son Alec Kinder plays for the Green Knights. “I can’t remember when a team’s gotten this far.”

There were so many fans at the game that some were standing. Others who couldn’t get a ticket stood outside the building and looked through the windows. Many were still hoping for a ticket at halftime. Those who got them still didn’t take any chances on missing any of the action.

“We made sure we got out here early like everybody else and make arrangements to be here on time,” said Chris Burke, who was watching the game. “I’ve been here since 4:15.”

Burke and his family were there to support Tremont Waters, who plays for Notre Dame. Families were able to get their tickets on Tuesday. However, other fans weren’t so lucky. Many arrived early, hoping for some of the last 250 tickets; those were sold on a first-come-first served basis.

“When we got in the line they made a cutoff,” said Christopher Rose, who came all the way from Bloomfield and did not get a ticket. “I’m like seven people away and he said the people up there can only buy one ticket.”

Allegra Jones wanted to watch her boyfriend, who plays for Hillhouse. She was only able to get herself a ticket.

“It’s crazy. I wanted my friends to see him play too so I’m kind of upset,” Jones said.

Fans say there were people selling tickets outside the arena for fifty dollars and more.