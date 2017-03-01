How Fog Kills Storms

(WTNH) — We don’t typically talk much about fog in the winter-time unless we’re talking about unusually warm weather.

This winter has just been ridiculous! It’s been way above average, we have gotten lots of snow, but whatever fell melted quickly and then the cycle repeated.

On a day like Wednesday, we were keeping a close eye out for severe weather. We had showers this morning, torrential downpours, and even some thunder…but no severe weather? What happened? Were the meteorologists all wrong? Well on a day like Wednesday, strangely enough fog was the biggest killer.

In order for severe weather to form, you need many parts of 4 different fundamental components. Moisture, lift, instability, and wind shear.

You’re probably thinking, well there’s plenty of moisture in fog isn’t there? Well you’re correct on that one. The problem is, when that moisture source is fog, it typically gives you one type of storm…a downpour. Lots of moisture, high dew point temperatures, and you’ve got lots of rain that can fall to the ground.

So why not severe weather? On a day like Wednesday, we have plenty of wind shear aka lots of winds in all layers in the atmosphere. Ideally when they move in different directions it can help promote rotation in storms. The problem is, our lift and instability are killed whenever we have fog. Here is the visibility and the (lack of) radar this afternoon.

Fog is pretty much the best way to determine a “stable” atmosphere. It’s where either warm air stays up high and cool air down low, or where air high in the atmosphere is blocking the surface air from escaping up. When that happens, we typically see little to no rising air. That rising air is an extremely important part of creating the lift necessary for severe weather. Without a front moving through, strong storms can have a tough time developing! We escaped the really rough weather today, but we’ll have to see what the coming warm weather months have in store!