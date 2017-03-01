In the Bender Kitchen: Antonio’s Pizza and Deli With Wedding Catering Ideas

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Even though they are a little pizzeria and deli, Antonio’s handles a lot of catering all throughout the state for weddings. There are many weddings that don’t take place at Banquet facilities anymore. Antonio’s makes the process easy for our customers to have a customized catered wedding event no matter the size of the wedding.

Typically many customers ask for the following when they want Antonio’s to cater their wedding:

  • Meatballs
  • Pasta
  • Chicken
  • Pork
  • Beef
  • Vegetables
  • Potatoes
  • Salads
  • Dessert Tables

For more information visit www.go2antonios.com or call 203-754-8107

