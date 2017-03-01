Insurance company CEO reminds customers to complete enrollment process

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Access Health CT, abbreviated as AHCT, CEO Jim Wadleigh reminded customers Wednesday of the necessary steps needed to complete the enrollment process in order to for their insurance coverage to take effect.

“This is an important time for customers to take action,” Wadleigh said. “Choosing a plan is just the first step to getting coverage. Individuals then need to make the first payment to the insurance company and if needed, send verification documents such as proof of income or immigration status.”

Once a customer signs up, he or she has 90 days to send verification documents, if asked by AHCT. Consumers can either call 1-855-805-4325 or go to learn.accesshealthct.com/Manage to make sure they have completed the verification process. Documents can be mailed, uploaded to their online account or go through the Access Health CT mobile app, which is the fastest way.

AHCT has been reaching out to customers through mail, phone, social media and email to make sure no one loses their coverage for not finishing the verification process. If you are unsure if you need to send verification documents, AHCT advises you to contact them as soon as possible.

Customers also need to make sure they read the notices AHCT sends out as it gives the person the chance to make sure that the income amount listed for financial help eligibility, their address and other household information are correct.

“Right now there are about 10,000 customers who still need to send us some information in the month of March alone,” Wadleigh said. “We know that most people don’t think about it until they have to use their insurance.”

If AHCT customers fail to submit their verification documents, they may also be at risk of losing their financial help, such as their tax credits or cost-sharing reductions.

“Once all your paperwork is filed and you pay your first bill, the insurance company will send you your member ID card,” Wadleigh continued. “Then it’s time to start using your coverage so you can have a healthy 2017.”