Judge releases man declared insane after 2001 fatal shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge has freed a 64-year-old inmate who was found to be insane when he fatally shot a man in Salem 15 years ago.

Norwich Superior Court Judge Arthur Hadden granted the release of William Adamson from the supervision of the state’s Psychiatric Security Review Board on Monday.

Two psychiatrists testified in November that the Montville man is no longer a threat to the public. Hadden wrote in his decision that although Adamson continues to have “an active psychiatric disability,” it does not render him a danger to himself or others.

Adamson was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the December 2001 death of 38-year-old Steven Roesler.

Hadden says those found not guilty because of mental illness are entitled to release after their recovery.

