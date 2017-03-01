Judge releases man declared insane after 2001 fatal shooting

Associated Press logo By Published:
Gavel

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge has freed a 64-year-old inmate who was found to be insane when he fatally shot a man in Salem 15 years ago.

Norwich Superior Court Judge Arthur Hadden granted the release of William Adamson from the supervision of the state’s Psychiatric Security Review Board on Monday.

Two psychiatrists testified in November that the Montville man is no longer a threat to the public. Hadden wrote in his decision that although Adamson continues to have “an active psychiatric disability,” it does not render him a danger to himself or others.

Adamson was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the December 2001 death of 38-year-old Steven Roesler.

Hadden says those found not guilty because of mental illness are entitled to release after their recovery.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s