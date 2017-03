(WTNH) — Connecticut State Police Lieutenant J. Paul Vance is retiring after 42 years on the job.

Vance has been with the department since July of 1974. He served as a spokesman for more than 15 years then was reassigned to Command State Police Traffic Services and was designated as the Department Traffic Coordinator. He worked as Traffic Services commanding officer for the last two years.

Vance’s last day will be at the end of March. He plans to spend more time with his wife and family.