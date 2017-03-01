Malloy believes third casino would save Conn. gaming jobs

Related Coverage East Windsor selected for location of state’s third casino

(WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy is all for a third casino coming to our state.

On Wednesday, Malloy said he believes a third casino in East Windsor will save Connecticut gaming jobs and preserve some of the revenue sharing funds the state receives from the two Native American tribes.

Monday, the Mashantucket and Mohegan tribes selected the former Showcase Cinema Complex off I-91 in East Windsor. The casino would compete with the new MGM casino, just over the border in Springfield.

“Do I think that means, and I want to be very careful, that more gaming would remain in Connecticut as opposed to being transported to Massachusetts? The answer is yes and therefore, there are more jobs connected to that,” said Malloy.

The legislature must approve the third casino proposal. The first committee vote on it is schedule for later this month.