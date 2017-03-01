Malloy believes third casino would save Conn. gaming jobs

By Published: Updated:
A former movie theater complex has been chosen to be the site of Connecticut's third casino (WTNH)
A former movie theater complex has been chosen to be the site of Connecticut's third casino (WTNH)

(WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy is all for a third casino coming to our state.

On Wednesday, Malloy said he believes a third casino in East Windsor will save Connecticut gaming jobs and preserve some of the revenue sharing funds the state receives from the two Native American tribes.

Related Content: East Windsor selected for location of state’s third casino

Monday, the Mashantucket and Mohegan tribes selected the former Showcase Cinema Complex off I-91 in East Windsor. The casino would compete with the new MGM casino, just over the border in Springfield.

“Do I think that means, and I want to be very careful, that more gaming would remain in Connecticut as opposed to being transported to Massachusetts? The answer is yes and therefore, there are more jobs connected to that,” said Malloy.

The legislature must approve the third casino proposal. The first committee vote on it is schedule for later this month.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s