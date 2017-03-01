Man gets prison term for heroin distribution in man’s death

Associated Press logo By Published:
handcuffs & gavel

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Waterbury man has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison after pleading guilty to heroin distribution in the death of another man last year.

Teddy Lopez Jr., also known as “Chico” and “Junior,” pleaded guilty in November and was sentenced on Wednesday to 15 months in prison followed by five year of supervised release.

Lopez was charged as part of an investigation into the death of a 23-year-old man, who was found unresponsive on the Hartford Turnpike in North Haven in May 2016.

The man’s family gave law enforcement officials a wax fold of heroin that authorities say he probably bought from Lopez the day he died.

Authorities later found 150 bags of heroin and drug paraphernalia in Lopez’s home.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s