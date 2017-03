OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was charged with driving too fast after a crash in Old Saybrook. The accident happened on Route 9 southbound on-ramp to I-95 North.

Police say 42-year-old Kuldeep Singh was trying to make the turn when he lost control, hit a guardrail and then flipped his car. Police say Singh was wearing a seat belt and wasn’t hurt.

Police say the car was towed from the scene. Police say Singh was issued an infraction for traveling too fast for conditions.