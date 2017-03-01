Meriden detectives investigate home invasion

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden detectives are investigating after a home invasion on Foster Street on Tuesday night.

Meriden police say they responded to a home invasion at 142 Foster Street around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

At least one person was hurt, police say, but the injuries were minor.

Foster Street was closed until the scene cleared around 1:30 a.m, according to police.

No arrests were made, and the incident is being investigated by the Detective Division.

Check back with News 8 for more information.

