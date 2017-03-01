Milford police searching for man that tried to lure 11-year-old girl into his vehicle

By Published: Updated:
Milford police are actively searching for a man that attempted to lure an 11-year-old girl into his SUV near this playground Wednesday. (WTNH / Noelle Gardner)
Milford police are actively searching for a man that attempted to lure an 11-year-old girl into his SUV near this playground Wednesday. (WTNH / Noelle Gardner)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) —  Milford Police are investigating an incident where a man attempted to lure an 11-year-old girl walking to her school bus stop into his vehicle.

Police say it occurred Tuesday around 7:30 a.m. on Baxter Lane near Apple Jack Lane.  According to police a man told the girl he was a family friend and asked her to open the rear hatch of his vehicle and grab an item inside.  The girl ran to a nearby friend’s house at which time the vehicle sped off towards New Haven Avenue.

(WTNH / Noelle Gardner)
(WTNH / Noelle Gardner)

The man is described as white, approximately 25 to 30-years-old with brown / black hair.  The vehicle is described as a white early 2000’s BWM SUV with dice on the rear view mirror and flames on the rims.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Milford Police at 203-878-6551.

The Milford Public Schools says they working with police on this matter.   A statement release by the school system says “As always, the safety of our students is our highest priority.  We encourage you to speak with your children about the importance of reporting suspicious activities to a trusted adult and school officials.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s