Milford police searching for man that tried to lure 11-year-old girl into his vehicle

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford Police are investigating an incident where a man attempted to lure an 11-year-old girl walking to her school bus stop into his vehicle.

Police say it occurred Tuesday around 7:30 a.m. on Baxter Lane near Apple Jack Lane. According to police a man told the girl he was a family friend and asked her to open the rear hatch of his vehicle and grab an item inside. The girl ran to a nearby friend’s house at which time the vehicle sped off towards New Haven Avenue.

The man is described as white, approximately 25 to 30-years-old with brown / black hair. The vehicle is described as a white early 2000’s BWM SUV with dice on the rear view mirror and flames on the rims.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Milford Police at 203-878-6551.

The Milford Public Schools says they working with police on this matter. A statement release by the school system says “As always, the safety of our students is our highest priority. We encourage you to speak with your children about the importance of reporting suspicious activities to a trusted adult and school officials.”