Milford police searching for man who tried to lure 11-year-old girl into his vehicle

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford Police are investigating an incident where a man attempted to lure an 11-year-old girl walking to her school bus stop into his vehicle.

Police say it occurred Tuesday around 7:30 a.m. on Baxter Lane near Apple Jack Lane. According to police a man told the girl he was a family friend and asked her to open the rear hatch of his vehicle and grab an item inside. The girl ran to a nearby friend’s house at which time the vehicle sped off towards New Haven Avenue.

“He tried to lure her into the car, he tried to convince her that he knew the family. He wanted her to open up the hatch of his SUV and remove an item,” said Police Spokesman Mike Devito with the Milford Police Department.

Police said the suspect was driving an early 2000 white BMW SUV with dice on the rear view mirror and flames on the rims.

James Romano said the 11-year-old girl ran to his granddaughters house from help.

“She ran across the street over to my daughters house which is about four houses down,” said Romano.

The man is described as white, approximately 25 to 30-years-old with brown or black hair. The vehicle is described as a white early 2000’s BWM SUV with dice on the rear view mirror and flames on the rims.

Police say the area is very busy in the morning with kids walking to school.

“There’s a lot of kids here between the high school kids and the junior high school kids and the elementary school kids,” said Romano.

Neighbors said they’ll be keeping a watchful eye over the children.

“I’m going to be out here now every morning after this happened here so I will be out here every morning,” said Romano.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Milford Police at 203-878-6551.

The Milford Public Schools says they working with police on this matter.

A statement release by the school system said:

“As always, the safety of our students is our highest priority. We encourage you to speak with your children about the importance of reporting suspicious activities to a trusted adult and school officials.”