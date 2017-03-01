New Haven police investigating kidnapping, robbery

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating after a Bridgeport man was kidnapped and robbed Tuesday afternoon.

New Haven police say the 19-year-old man traveled from Bridgeport to the double-digit block of Elizabeth Street to meet a woman he’d met through an online website called “KIK”. According to police, the victim said they never met in person and only knew her as “Sunshine”, however, when he arrived he met two men instead.

Authorities say one of the men was either Hispanic or light-complexioned black and his accomplice was black. The victim told officials that they both had handguns.

According to officials, the men grabbed the victim, roughed him up, and threw him in the back of their Ford Explorer before heading off to an unknown location in Hamden. They say along the way, the two abductors stopped to pick up an acquaintance, a black male, who also brought a handgun.

Police say the armed men stopped at some point, robbed the victim of his iPhone7®, and $100. The victim told police that the men left him in Hamden after robbing him. They say he received help from a good Samaritan, who called police and drove him back to New Haven.

According to police, the victim said one of his kidnappers is an Hispanic or light-complexioned black man, who stands about 5′ 7″ and is thin. The man had a goatee and his hair in a pony-tail. He wore a black and white bandanna and a black hooded sweatshirt.

The victim told officials that the second man stands at the same height and is thin. He said the man wore a black hooded sweatshirt and a tan ski mask covering only the lower part of his face. The third man stood at the same height but with a medium build and wore a black ski mask covering only the lower part of his face.

New Haven police are continuing their investigation.