Norwich Police search for wanted man

By Published:
Devan Jarmon (Courtesy: Norwich Police Department)
Devan Jarmon (Courtesy: Norwich Police Department)

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich police are asking the public to assist them in locating a wanted man.

Norwich Police Department say they are looking for the public’s assistance to locate a convicted felon who is the subject of two arrest warrants. Officials say the warrants are for 29-year-old Devan T. Jarmon who is wanted on a felony warrant for violation of probation and for burglary.

Police say Jarmon is a black male that is approximately 5’5″ tall and 130 pounds, with the last known address of 88 Washington Street, Apt. 2, in Norwich.

Officials urge anyone who has information on Jarmon’s whereabouts to contact Detective Kyle Besse at (860)-886-5561 ext. 3155 or by email to kbesse@cityofnorwich.org. They say for those who have information, but wish to remain anonymous may call the Norwich Police Department Anonymous Tip-Line at (860)-886-5561 ext. 4, all calls can be kept confidential.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s