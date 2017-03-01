Norwich Police search for wanted man

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich police are asking the public to assist them in locating a wanted man.

Norwich Police Department say they are looking for the public’s assistance to locate a convicted felon who is the subject of two arrest warrants. Officials say the warrants are for 29-year-old Devan T. Jarmon who is wanted on a felony warrant for violation of probation and for burglary.

Police say Jarmon is a black male that is approximately 5’5″ tall and 130 pounds, with the last known address of 88 Washington Street, Apt. 2, in Norwich.

Officials urge anyone who has information on Jarmon’s whereabouts to contact Detective Kyle Besse at (860)-886-5561 ext. 3155 or by email to kbesse@cityofnorwich.org. They say for those who have information, but wish to remain anonymous may call the Norwich Police Department Anonymous Tip-Line at (860)-886-5561 ext. 4, all calls can be kept confidential.