NTSB releases preliminary report on East Haven plane crash

By Published:
Courtesy: East Haven Mayor's Office
Courtesy: East Haven Mayor's Office

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on the East Haven plane crash on February 22, 2017.

The NTSB says around 9:57 a.m., a Piper PA-38-112 was substantially damaged when it impacted terrain in East Haven during its initial climb from Tweed-New Haven Airport in New Haven. The flight instructor was seriously injured and the student pilot was fatally injured. The airplane was operated by the American Flight Academy.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the airplane was performing touch-and-go landings on an asphalt runway. After three uneventful landings, one of the pilots declared an emergency during the initial climb by stating “mayday” on the air traffic control tower frequency. They say he did not specify the nature of the emergency. The airplane then spun to the left, descended and hit terrain about 1,000 feet southeast of the departure end of the runway.

Another flight instructor who was also flying at Tweed-New Haven Airport at the time of the incident said he heard the emergency transmission and could hear the airplane’s stall warning horn in the background during the transmission.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s