NTSB releases preliminary report on East Haven plane crash

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on the East Haven plane crash on February 22, 2017.

The NTSB says around 9:57 a.m., a Piper PA-38-112 was substantially damaged when it impacted terrain in East Haven during its initial climb from Tweed-New Haven Airport in New Haven. The flight instructor was seriously injured and the student pilot was fatally injured. The airplane was operated by the American Flight Academy.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the airplane was performing touch-and-go landings on an asphalt runway. After three uneventful landings, one of the pilots declared an emergency during the initial climb by stating “mayday” on the air traffic control tower frequency. They say he did not specify the nature of the emergency. The airplane then spun to the left, descended and hit terrain about 1,000 feet southeast of the departure end of the runway.

Another flight instructor who was also flying at Tweed-New Haven Airport at the time of the incident said he heard the emergency transmission and could hear the airplane’s stall warning horn in the background during the transmission.