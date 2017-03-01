Man involved in Amber Alert has preliminary hearing continued

CENTRE COUNTY, Penn. (WTNH) — The man involved in a stabbing in Connecticut, an Amber Alert and a car accident in Pennsylvania last week has had his preliminary hearing continued.

Oscar Hernandez of Bridgeport was seen walking out of the Pennsylvania courtroom on Wednesday around noon.

Officials say his preliminary hearing was continued, but there is no word on the next date.

Hernandez went into court Wednesday, but left to talk to his attorney in another room. They talked about Hernandez having an interpreter present because he only primarily speaks Spanish.

Since there was not an interpreter available, the case was continued.

Hernandez will stay at the Centre County Jail in Centre County, Pennsylvania.