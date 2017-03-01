Police: 73-year-old drove SUV into band at Mardi Gras parade

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Gulf Shores, Alabama, are trying to determine why an SUV driven by a 73-year-old man accelerated and hit members of a high school band at the start of a Mardi Gras parade.

Tuesday morning’s accident injured 12 students. At a news conference, city spokesman Grand Brown said three were in critical but stable condition Tuesday afternoon. Police Chief Ed Delmore said investigators have obtained a search warrant for the vehicle. They hope to get electronic data from the 2008 Ford Expedition. Investigators also were looking at video of the accident.

Officials said the driver is cooperating with authorities and there is no indication drugs or alcohol were involved.

Brown said the band was at the head of the parade and the SUV was staged behind the band.

