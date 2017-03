NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich felon is wanted on two arrest warrants.

Police are looking for 29-year-old Devan Jarmon who’s about 5’5″ tall and 130 pounds.

Jarmon, last known to live at an apartment on Washington Street, is wanted for first-degree burglary and violation of probation.

If you know where Jarmon is, call the Norwich Police Department at (860) 886-5561. You can also make tips anonymously at (860) 886-5561 ext. 4.