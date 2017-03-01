Police search for armed robber

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford Police are actively searching for the man who robbed a Shell gas station and threatened the clerk with a knife.

Just before four in the morning on February 28th, a man entered the Shell station at 905 Farmington Avenue in a light blue hooded jacket, black gloves, black pants, and a dark ski mask with a white design on it. Armed with a large hunting or folding knife rushed the counter and held the clerk at knife point until he was given the cash drawer. Police arrived shortly after but were unable to locate the suspect.

Officers are asking residents for help in finding the suspect who was described as a white or hispanic male. If you have nay information, please call Detective Phil Mugford at (860) 523- 5203.

