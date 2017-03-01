Several churches offer “Ashes On The Go” for a convenient Ash Wednesday

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Some churches in our state are making Ash Wednesday pretty convenient for those who have a busy schedule.

It’s called “Ashes On The Go” and it’s just as it sounds. Clergy members wait outside and give people their ashes as they pull up in their car.

Lutheran Church of The Good Shepherd in Hamden is among the locations that are taking part Wednesday morning.

“And we’re just hoping it’s going to be a way for people to feel like they can participate even if they can’t make it into church,” said Pastor Daphne Burt, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd.

Many churches says they would much rather give the ashes on the go than have people not get them at all.