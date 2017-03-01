South Windsor accident closes Route 194

South Windsor, Conn. (WTNH) – South Windsor police are still investigating a crash on Route 194 last night involving a passenger car and a tractor trailer. Police say the highway needed to be closed for almost three hours so police could extricated one of the victims and conduct their investigation into how it happened. Authorities also say about 50 gallons of diesel fuel leaked out as a result of the crash. Police say the passenger in the car was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries thatg are not considered to be life threatening. Route 194 was reopened shortly before 2-thirty this morning.

