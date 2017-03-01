State police investigate after ATM found behind Southbury building

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– State police have recovered an ATM machine that was found behind a building in Southbury Wednesday morning.

Police say at around 7:23 a.m., officers responded to the area of 1266 Main Street South where they discovered an ATM on its side and in the grass area behind a building.

Detectives from the Western District Major Crime were called to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Anyone who may have any information regarding the ATM is urged to call troopers at 203-267-2200 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637.

