State police investigate deadly accident in Washington

WASHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating a deadly accident at the New Milford Turnpike in Washington.

According to troopers, one car was traveling west on Route 202 near Christian Street at high speeds and ran a red light on February 28th. Then it swerved to avoid contact with another car and lost control.

The car hit a metal guardrail in the parking lot at 124 New Milford Turnpike. Troopers say the car then went airborne, hit a tree, fell on the embankment, and landed on the roof of his car.

The driver of the car, Scott Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene. One of the passengers, Alexis Schiappa, 25, of Watertown, was taken to Danbury Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The two other passengers were taken to Danbury Hospital with minor injuries.