The resurgence of pinball in the U.S.

(WTNH) — Pinball is seeing another resurgence in the U.S. and that includes Connecticut. There is a place in Meriden called the Sanctum where you can go on Monday nights, play for free and sharpen your skills. There are 47 machines backed into a room in an old warehouse. Tournaments are held there and even live-streamed.

Ever since he was a young boy, he played the silver ball. From Soho down to Brighton, he must have played them all. Jim Swaim, who was the Connecticut state pinball champion in 2015 is one of four guys who put the place together. By day Swaim is a plumber, by night he’s a master manipulator of the flippers and that silver chrome ball.

“These are pinball machines, vintage, new, yeah both. Some of them are still being made today, we get some of the newer machines that are being made, some of are older ones that we find from old operators that used to have them or that people have them in collections and we all buy them and trade them with each other,” said Swaim.

One of the most popular games of all time and the most produced is The Adams Family, which I actually think I have played. Hours of operation on Mondays are 6:30 p.m. until midnight, all you have to do is show up. For more information, click here.

