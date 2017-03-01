Trump vs. Media: University of New Haven students weigh in on first month in office

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In Assistant Professor Chris Haynes’ political science class, there is plenty to talk about.

The topics include the address to Congress from President Trump on Tuesday night.

“You could tell he was being more Presidential and trying to appease to a wider group of people,” said Alexandria Caron, a National Security and Behavioral Economics major at the University of New Haven.

For some of the the group gathered, President Trump took steps in the right direction, but believe his message still falls short of substance.

“It seems he is more focused on keeping the promises that he made on the campaign trail and reinforcing those ideas rather than providing specifics on how he’s going to accomplish that,” said Donovan Boynton a National Security Major.

Another opportunity for class discussion is the battle with the Trump Administration and the press.

“It’s risen to the level where Donald Trump has called out and tweeted out that the media is the enemy of the people,” said Haynes.

For Eleigh Moulton, a graphics design major, some worry is warranted.

“I do think that, in some cases, I do think we need to worry about sensationalism in the media,” said Moulton.

For most, it means digging deeper into fact checking.

“With him delegitimizing the news and saying we shouldn’t trust anything that anybody says if they criticize him even they give him his props but throw in a few jabs, then it becomes an issue – so who am I supposed to listen to,” said Brittany Palmer, a Theatre and Political Science Major.

Most dangerous to Caron is how attacking the press can undermine the democratic process.

“We count on voters to be informed we count on them to be able to form their own opinions and ideas. When it gets to the point that they can’t trust their own opinions or ideas when they look for information than you can kind of see how that may skew votes, because maybe they wouldn’t vote the way that did if they were fully informed,” said Caron.

