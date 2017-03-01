Two overdose victims found at same residence recover after saved by East Windsor Police

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Two overdose victims found at the same residence were saved by East Windsor Police.

According to police, these happened almost two weeks apart.

This happened on Friday February 24th and Saturday February 11.

Police said both victims had to be given Narcan because they were found unresponsive at the scene.

Police said both eventually re-gained consciousness and were taken to the hospital.

East Windsor Police say they are encouraging people to call 911 if they suspect someone is suffering from an overdose.