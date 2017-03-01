VA Clinic in New London in need of expansion

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Of the six VA outpatient clinics in Connecticut, five of them have leases which are up, including the one in New London the busiest by far.

The John J. McGuirk Outpatient Clinic treated more than 4,600 patients last year and that number continues to grow.

The reason may be the nearby Navy Submarine Base and Coast Guard Station and Academy.

Earlier problems have been tackled by the staff. Calls are now answered more quickly and new patients are seen sooner.

“They have to be seen within 30 days new patients and we meet it easily,” Marge Schleicher told News 8. She is the VA’s Primary Care Nursing Director.

Still, the New London location is running out of space.

“So the nurse manager there has been pretty creative with space and putting all the RNs in one room and freeing up three exam rooms they may have to share during the day,” said Schleicher.

They’re hoping to expand in New London or nearby.

“Our plans are to almost double the space and that’s what we’d really like to see,” said Schleicher.

But they’ll have to continue to be creative a little longer because the VA won’t start taking bids until the Spring of 2018.

“But our growth is slow,” said Schleicher. “We monitor it. We only grow about one percent a year.”

Another way the clinic can connect with the five other clinics in the state plus Newington and the medical center in West Haven is through Telehealth. The video conferencing system can save a patient a trip to West Haven for some appointments.

This service would continue even after expansion.