Waterbury man arrested after being found with 106 bags of crack cocaine

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Waterbury is facing charges after he was found with a large amount crack cocaine on Friday night.

Milford officers conducted a narcotics investigation on 39-year-old Darrin Parker, of Waterbury. They believed he was selling crack cocaine in Milford.

Around 8:30 p.m. on February 24th, Milford detectives were able to locate and arrest Parker, with assistance from West Haven police. Detectives used a narcotics-detection canine, Cedar, to sniff Parker to see if he was hiding any narcotics. Cedar alerted police to Parker’s upper waist area and midsection of his body.

Police recovered 106 bags of crack cocaine from inside of Parker’s pants.

Parker was being charged with multiple counts of sale of narcotics, multiple counts of possession of narcotics and possession with intent to sell. His bond was set at $300,000. Parker appeared in court on Monday.