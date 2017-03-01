What’s Brewing: Ashes To Go

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Ashes to go, Ryan dancing, naming the new planets and more today on What’s Brewing.

Drive thru service for Ash Wednesday. Calling it “Ashes to Go”

A seal named after a New England Patriot.

Ryan tries to learn some dance moves form one of Justin Timberlake’s backup dancers.

NASA is asking the public to name the seven new planets. Take a look at some of the names people came up with.

Check out Ryan Cruisin’ Connecticut – Peanut Butter on Pizza? (National Peanut Butter Lovers Day)