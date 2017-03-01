Windsor school to hold ‘Read to a Therapy Dog Day’

By Published:
fenway therapy dog

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Oliver Ellsworth School will host a ‘Read to a Therapy Dog Day’ to help boost students’ confidence.

Students at Oliver Ellsworth School in Windsor will get the chance to practice their reading skills with a group of therapy dogs on Wednesday.

Volunteers from Allen’s Angels and their dogs will be listening to students read. The event provides children with a comfortable, positive environment to help boost their confidence when reading out loud.

Bolton Veterinary Hospital is the proud sponsor of Allen’s Angels, formed in 2005. The organization provides certified, trained and insured dog teams for the purpose of giving loving and empathetic support in nursing homes, hospitals and other facilities.

The event starts at the school on Wednesday, March 1st, at 10:00 a.m.

